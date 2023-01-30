Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $29.31 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00087116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026084 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,307 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,307.260567 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06716084 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $22,417,655.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

