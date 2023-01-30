Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Price Performance
HLOSF stock remained flat at 14.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.55. Healios K.K. has a 12-month low of 14.55 and a 12-month high of 14.65.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healios K.K. (HLOSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.