Head to Head Analysis: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) & BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 12.93% 18.08% 1.36%

Volatility & Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion N/A $898.88 million N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion 0.93 $3.65 billion $1.85 4.25

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank T.A.S..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akbank T.A.S. and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats Akbank T.A.S. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate, and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

