HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,310 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,444,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 706,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $65.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

