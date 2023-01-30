HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $283.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.00. The stock had a trading volume of 127,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

