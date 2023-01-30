Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.09.
Hasbro Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.