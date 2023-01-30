Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

