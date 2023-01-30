Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %

HROWL stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.