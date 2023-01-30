Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,184,439 shares of company stock valued at $168,750,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

