Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after buying an additional 185,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after buying an additional 98,720 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,014,000 after buying an additional 270,048 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $90.08 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

