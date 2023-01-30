Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.30 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30.

