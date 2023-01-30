Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,370 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $91.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

