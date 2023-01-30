Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

