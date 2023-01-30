Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,874 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 814,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 44,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.