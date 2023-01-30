Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

