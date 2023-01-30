H2O DAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $234,780.07 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $27.42 million and $234,780.07 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00397660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.38 or 0.27912817 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00596513 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

