H2O DAO (H2O) Price Hits $0.12

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $306,106.51 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

