H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Up 22.1% in January

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 96,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,203 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,167. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

