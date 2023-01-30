GSK (NYSE:GSK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.95) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,535 ($19.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.