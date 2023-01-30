Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.47. 110,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,063. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.3296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

