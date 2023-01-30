Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.