Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

