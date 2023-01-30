Grin (GRIN) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $808,591.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,625.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00405290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00780266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00097015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00572228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00185719 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.