Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 224,600 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $26,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,732,886 shares in the company, valued at $47,470,229.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $130,330. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,114. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

