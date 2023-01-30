Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GTBIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.
Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.52. 407,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,534. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89.
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
