Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTBIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.52. 407,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,534. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $261.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.