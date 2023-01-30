Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GEHI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 1,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170. Gravitas Education has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 13.65% of Gravitas Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

