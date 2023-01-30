Governance OHM Price Tops $2,570.83 on Major Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $301,135.65 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,570.83 or 0.11063545 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002798 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00397698 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.48 or 0.27915438 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00584714 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
