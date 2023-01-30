Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of GDDFF stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDFF. Desjardins cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.52 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

