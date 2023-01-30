Goldstein Munger & Associates Purchases Shares of 1,257 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Goldstein Munger & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.60. 95,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $178.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.