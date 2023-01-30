Goldstein Munger & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 5.8% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,156,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.