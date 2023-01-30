Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GER traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.