Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GER traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $13.91.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Read More
