Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in January

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Gold Reserve stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.31. Gold Reserve has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

