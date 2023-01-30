GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

GMéxico Transportes Stock Down 2.5 %

GMXTF traded down 0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching 2.16. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.22. GMéxico Transportes has a 52 week low of 2.15 and a 52 week high of 2.81.

About GMéxico Transportes

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

