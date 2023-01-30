Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Glucose Health Stock Performance
Shares of GLUC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 3,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.
Glucose Health Company Profile
