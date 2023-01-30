Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Gap Up to $25.27

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $25.80. Global Industrial shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 14,239 shares traded.

Global Industrial Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $984.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,768,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,713,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 94,798 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 45.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Further Reading

