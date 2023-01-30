Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

Global Helium stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 13,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.21.

Get Global Helium alerts:

Global Helium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.