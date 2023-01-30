Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
Global Helium stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 13,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.21.
Global Helium Company Profile
