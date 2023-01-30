Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,211 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

