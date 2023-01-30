Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Stride as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 1,179.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,131,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Stride by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Stride by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,442,000 after acquiring an additional 296,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

LRN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 192,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Featured Stories

