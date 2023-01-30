Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 8,270 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 9.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 109.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,269. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $88.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

