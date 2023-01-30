Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 691 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 179,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. 1,858,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

