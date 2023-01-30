Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 6,505 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 446,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

