Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 39,175 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,175 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 248,700.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 242,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.46 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.