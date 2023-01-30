Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. FMR LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after buying an additional 2,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after buying an additional 16,867,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,282,000 after purchasing an additional 276,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,065,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 940,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,861,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $1,065,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 940,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,861,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,933 shares of company stock worth $23,027,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,796. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

