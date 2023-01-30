Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AAON by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in AAON by 1.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $192,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $176,636.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,270.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $192,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,219 shares of company stock worth $2,003,131. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.81. 56,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.81. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Articles

