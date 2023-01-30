Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 11,128 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.97. 793,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

