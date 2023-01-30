Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Price Performance

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Shares of CNXC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.15. 162,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

