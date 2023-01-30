Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 107 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $6.55 on Monday, reaching $704.14. 98,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,639. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $717.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.67.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

