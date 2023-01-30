GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Update

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

Shares of GIA remained flat at $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. GigCapital5 has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in GigCapital5 by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in GigCapital5 by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 509,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 220,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC raised its stake in GigCapital5 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.