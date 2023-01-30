GeniuX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $259,913.85 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeniuX has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002808 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00395595 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.40 or 0.27767874 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00581058 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
