General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,641. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

