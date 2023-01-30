Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,372. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.