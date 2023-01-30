Gas Price Reaches $2.59 (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00010966 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $153.08 million and $13.27 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002874 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.
About Gas
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
